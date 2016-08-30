You are here: Home » National

11 to die for killing Laksmipur BNP activist

August 30, 2016 2:23 pm·0 commentsViews: 12
New Age Online

Laksmipur-mapA Laksmipur court on Tuesday convicted eleven people and sentenced them to death for killing a Bangladesh Nationalist Party activist Maolana Babor in 2003.
After examining all records and witnesses, Additional District and Sessions Judge Md saidur Rahman handed down the verdict, acquitting three accused, reports United News of Bangladesh.
The convicted are Alam, son of Sabir Miah, Miraj, son of Bala Munshi, Manju, son of Joynal Abedin, Saiful Islam, son of Abdur Rouf, Abdul Shahid, son of Alim Aziz, Bala Munshi, son of late Fazal Haque, Mahiuddin, son of Ali Haider, a resident of Titarkandi village, Mainuddin, son of Suja Miah, a resident of Purba Rajapur, Morshed Alam, son of Jamaluddin, a resident of Gobindapur, Masud, son of Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Jagannathpur village, and Md Abdul Basher, son of Syed Ahmed, a resident of Madhay Gobindapur of Laksmipur .
According to the prosecution, Maolana Babor, a resident of Titarkandi village was shot and stabbed to death by his political rivals in a clash while he was returning home at the village after watching a cricket match on March 8, 2003.
Later victim’s brother Nurul Islam filed a case with sadar police station on March 10.
Police later submitted a charge sheet accusing 14 people.

