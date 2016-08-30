You are here: Home » International

India, US sign deal to share military assets, bases

August 30, 2016 2:15 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
India-US

India and the US signed a military logistics agreement on Monday. — NDTV photo

India and the United States on Monday signed an agreement to use each other’s land, air and naval bases for repair and resupply, taking a step toward reinforcing defence ties as they seek to counter an ‘aggressive’ China.
‘The US has agreed to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with its closest allies and partners,’ said a joint statement after the pact was signed, reports NDTV.
At a press conference with US defence secretary Ash Carter, Indian defence minister Manohar Parrikar said the agreement will allow the Indian and US navies to have an easier time supporting each other in joint operations and exercises and when providing humanitarian assistance.
The agreement is seen as a milestone in the India-US defence relationship because of the outsized political importance it had taken on in India, where concerns were raised over whether the country’s autonomy would be undermined. But both leaders made it clear that the logistics agreement did not allow the basing of US troops in India.
The signing of the agreement will ‘make the logistics of joint operations so much easier and so much more efficient,’ said Carter.
Washington’s desire for deeper security cooperation with India had been complicated without the signing of the logistics agreement as well as two other pacts that would allow secure communications and the exchange of nautical and other data.
Parrikar’s visit to Washington this week marks his sixth interaction with Carter, who has made closer military ties with India a priority and also established a special unit within the Pentagon last year for this.
Without naming China, both leaders mentioned the importance of the free flow of trade to both countries.
‘India and the United States have a shared interest in freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded commerce as part of rule-based order in (the) Indo-Pacific,’ Parrikar said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Pakistan postpones execution of man convicted as teen Pakistan’s president has postponed an execution scheduled for Thursday of a death row prisoner condemned as a teenager after appeals...
  2. UN urged to investigate ‘strong evidence’ of Rohingya genocide in Myanmar There is ‘strong evidence’ that Myanmar has committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims, according to a Yale law school report that...
  3. ‘Pious’ man robs over 200 temples in 50 years Nagaraj Mallegowda of Govindapura of east Bengaluru in India considers himself a devout and pious person. He propitiates the gods...
  4. Air strikes kill 43 in NW Pakistan Pakistan air strikes killed 43 suspected militants near the Afghan border on Thursday, the military said, part of a major...
  5. Telugu actress Aarthi Agarwal dies after ‘failed liposuction’ surgery Telugu actress Aarthi Agarwal died of cardiac arrest in a hospital in the US after a "failed liposuction surgery", reports...
  6. Nestle India ordered to recall of Maggi noodles Indian food inspectors have ordered Nestle India to recall a batch of Maggi noodles from shops across the country, saying...
  7. Indian nurse dies after 42 years in coma following rape A nurse died Monday after 42 years in a coma following a brutal rape, in a case that led India...
  8. Rescuers pull survivor from rubble 5 days after Nepal quake Crowds cheered Thursday as a teenage boy was pulled, dazed and dusty, from the wreckage of a seven-story Kathmandu building...
  9. Train derails in north India, killing 26 people A passenger train derailed Friday in northern India, killing six people and injuring at least a dozen others, an official...
  10. India warns of IS threat, tightens vigil at French, US missions India has warned of Islamic State using regional militant groups to mount strikes in the country, and has increased security...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement