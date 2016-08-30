Two killed in Laksmipur road accident

Two people, including a woman, were killed and ten others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Mailer Matha on the Lakhmipur-Raipur road in Laksmipur on Tuesday morning.

The deceased are identified as Nazma Begum, 25, and Rustom Ali, 50, both residents of Nandanpur village, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Officer-in-charge of Laksmipur police station Abdullah Al Mamun Bhuiyan said the accident took place in the morning when the auto-rickshaw going to Raipur from Laksmipur collided with the ‘Dhaka Express’, leaving Nazma and Rustom dead on the spot and 10 others injured.

All the victims were riders of the auto-rickshaw. The injured were rushed to Laksmipur Sadar Hospital.

Later the traffic on the road remained suspended for one hour as a mob put up barricade on the road.