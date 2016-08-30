Willes Little Flower students continues protest over Risha murder

The students of Willes Little Flower School and College and their guardians on Tuesday launched a fresh demonstration blocking the Kakrail intersection near the school premises demanding justice for murder of their fellow Suraiya Akter Risha.

Several hundred students along with their guardians went on demonstration at around 12:00pm carrying placards and posters and chanted various slogans like ‘Justice for Risha’ and ‘We want justice for Risha’.

The blockade halted traffic triggering severe tailbacks in the area, witnesses said.

Surayia, 15, Class VIII student and daughter of Ramjan Hossain of Siddikbazar in the capital, was stabbed by a stalker on August 24, died from her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital Sunday morning.

Earlier on Monday the agitating students also blocked the read and later called off the blockade after the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Ramna zone assistant commissioner Shibli Noman assured them that the killer would be arrested within 48 hours.

Police said they had already collected the killer’s photograph, his present and permanent addresses and his arrest was only a matter of time.

Ramna police station officer-in-charge Moshiur Rahman said that none was arrested in connection with the killing till Tuesday morning.