Manna gets bail in sedition case

August 30, 2016 1:20 pm·0 commentsViews: 14
New Age Online
Mahmudur Rahman Manna

Mahmudur Rahman Manna. — New Age file photo

The High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Nagarik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna in a sedition case and set hearing for bail petition in another case of instigating military to topple the government on October 24.
The bench of Justice Syed Muhammad Dastagir Husain and Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah passed the order.
Mahmudur Rahman Manna was arrested on February 25, 2015. Two cases were filed with Gulshan Police Station on February 24 and March 5, 2015 on charges of provoking the army and sedition, respectively.

