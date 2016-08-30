You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Suicide bomber attacks Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan

August 30, 2016 12:14 pm·0 commentsViews: 4
Associated Press . Moscow / New Age Online

Kyrgyzstan1Kyrgyzstan’s deputy prime minister says a suicide bomber has rammed his car into the gate of the Chinese embassy compound in the capital Bishkek, detonating a bomb and injuring three embassy employees.
Russian news agencies on Tuesday quoted the Central Asian country’s health minister saying one person died and two more were injured in the blast.
The Interfax news agency quoted deputy prime minister Zhenish Razakov as saying that the suicide bomber had rammed into the gate of the embassy, detonating the bomb. Razakov said the bomber died and three embassy employees, all Kyrgyz nations, were injured.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. NZ PM sorry for pulling waitress’ hair New Zealand prime minister John Key publicly apologised Wednesday to a waitress who labelled him a ‘schoolyard bully’ for repeatedly...
  2. US campuses hold race protests Students will hold events to highlight racial issues at a handful of US college campuses this week, spurred by the...
  3. Mississippi college professor murder suspect dead A man suspected of gunning down a Mississippi college professor in his campus office has died of a self-inflicted gunshot...
  4. US bombing of IS rebels surged in July The US bombing campaign against Islamic State rebels surged in July as Kurdish fighters pushed into territory held by the...
  5. Migrants left looking for shelter as Greece struggles in crisis Aid workers called for emergency accommodation for hundreds of migrants who are camped out in the streets of the Greek...
  6. Philae’s comet may host alien life: astronomers Astronomers proposed a novel explanation Monday for the strange appearance of the comet carrying Europe’s robot probe Philae through outer...
  7. White man arrested in slaying of 9 blacks at South Carolina church A young white man suspected of shooting nine black people dead after spending an hour with them in Bible study...
  8. US experts may travel to Gulf to look at expediting arms sales The United States and its allies in the Gulf will discuss ways to expedite weapons sales during high-level meetings in...
  9. Vatican recognises state of Palestine in new treaty The Vatican officially recognised the state of Palestine in a new treaty finalised Wednesday, immediately sparking Israeli ire and accusations...
  10. EU backs Israeli settlement product labels The European Union on Wednesday backed the labelling of products from Israeli settlements, in a move that Israel condemned as...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement