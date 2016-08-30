Suicide bomber attacks Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan’s deputy prime minister says a suicide bomber has rammed his car into the gate of the Chinese embassy compound in the capital Bishkek, detonating a bomb and injuring three embassy employees.

Russian news agencies on Tuesday quoted the Central Asian country’s health minister saying one person died and two more were injured in the blast.

The Interfax news agency quoted deputy prime minister Zhenish Razakov as saying that the suicide bomber had rammed into the gate of the embassy, detonating the bomb. Razakov said the bomber died and three embassy employees, all Kyrgyz nations, were injured.