Jamaat calls hartal for Wednesday protesting SC verdict

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami called a 12-hour nationwide strike for Wednesday protesting against the Supreme Court verdict that upheld Mir Quasem Ali’s death sentence.
In a press statement signed by S Alam, on Tuesday Jamaat announced the programme hours after the SC delivered the verdict.
The shutdown would start at 6:00am on Wednesday and will end at 6:00pm, the statement said.
