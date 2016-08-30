You are here: Home » National

Jamaat calls hartal for Wednesday protesting SC verdict

August 30, 2016
New Age Online

Bangladesh Jamaat e Islami logoBangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami called a 12-hour nationwide strike for Wednesday protesting against the Supreme Court verdict that upheld Mir Quasem Ali’s death sentence.
In a press statement signed by S Alam, on Tuesday Jamaat announced the programme hours after the SC delivered the verdict.
The shutdown would start at 6:00am on Wednesday and will end at 6:00pm, the statement said.

