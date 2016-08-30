Process of execution after receiving full verdict: AG

The attorney general, Mahbubey Alam, on Tuesday said that the government can begin the process of execution of death row inmate Mir Quasem Ali, after receiving the full verdict of Supreme Court for his crimes against humanity during the Liberation War.

The attorney general made the remarks after Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of the Jamaat leader at a briefing at the court premises this morning.

He said Quasem Ali now have only one option to seek presidencial clemency and the jail authorities would ask him whether he wants to seek mercy from the president after the getting the full verdict.

If Mir Quasem wants to seek presidential mercy, his application will be sent to the president and if he does not seek or the president rejects his mercy prayer, the government can execute him anytime, he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the SC order and said if the court did not upheld the death penalty for the war criminal that would frustrate the nation.