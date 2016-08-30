SC upholds death sentence for Mir Quasem

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the review appeal filed by Jamaat-e-Islami leader and war criminal Mir Quasem Ali over an earlier verdict that upheld his death penalty for crimes against humanity in 1971 Liberation war.

The rejection cleared the way of war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali’s execution.

Earlier on August 28, a five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha fixed August 30 for passing the judgment.

On November 2, 2014, the International Crimes Tribunal-2 handed down the capital punishment on 63-year-old Jamaat-e-Islami leader Quasem over crimes against humanity.

The Appellate Division upheld the verdict on March 8 this year and released the full text on June 6, hours after which the ICT had issued a death warrant against him.

Later on June 19, the Al-Badr commander submitted the petition to the apex court through his lawyers seeking review of the verdict..