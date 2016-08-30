You are here: Home » National

SC clears way of Mir Quasem’s execution

August 30, 2016 12:01 pm·0 commentsViews: 75
New Age Online
In this file photo, November 2, 2014, Mir Quasem Ali shows ‘V’ sign on his way back to prison from the international crimes tribunal after it had awarded death sentence to him for crimes against humanity he had committed during Bangladesh’s independence war in 1971. — New Age photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the review appeal filed by Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Quasem Ali over an earlier verdict that upheld his death penalty for crimes against humanity in 1971 Liberation war.
The dismissal cleared the way of war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali’s execution.
The Appellate Division earlier on Sunday heard the review petition of war crime death-row inmate Mir Quasem Ali and said it would give the decision on Tuesday.
A five-judge bench chaired by Chief Justice SK Sinha set the schedule after hearing both the sides for over two hours.
The chief justice reminded during Sunday’s hearing that in its full verdict rejecting Mir Quasem’s appeal, the apex court had found that he was the commander of the torture cell at Dalim Hotel in Chittagong and that the occupation army of Pakistan had no role there.
The chief justice said that the apex court also found that as the commander of the torture cell at Dalim Hotel Mir Quasem bore superior responsibility in the war crimes committed there.
He said that the apex court found Mir Quasem’s direct involvement in the abduction, murder and dumping the body of teenage freedom fighter Jasim in the Karnaphuli River.
Mir Quasem’s lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain prayed for reducing his client’s death sentence on humanitarian ground as he runs many charity institutions.
On November 2, 2014, the International Crimes Tribunal-2 handed down the capital punishment on 63-year-old Jamaat-e-Islami leader Quasem over crimes against humanity.
The Appellate Division upheld the verdict on March 8 this year and released the full text on June 6, hours after which the ICT had issued a death warrant against him.
Later on June 19, Quasem submitted the petition to the apex court through his lawyers seeking review of the verdict.
