No JRC meet in last 6 years

Dhaka has expressed its concern over sudden surge in the flow of the trans-boundary river Padma as the gates of Farakka Barrage over the river Ganges upstream in India have reportedly been opened.

‘We have expressed our concern to our Indian counterpart over the sudden rise in the Padma water level, causing erosions in several districts of Khulna and Rajshahi,’ state minister for water resources Muhammad Nazrul Islam told New Age on Sunday.

He said that India usually began opening the Farakka barrage gates in July to manage the pressure of additional water during the monsoon.

‘But this year the flow increased suddenly due to heavy rainfall in some areas along the trans-boundary river Ganges in India…Obviously it is a matter of concern for us,’ the state minister said.

He said that Bangladesh had continued its efforts to hold a meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission to ensure rightful share of waters of the common rivers the two neighbours shared.

No JRC meeting was held in the past six years although it was supposed to meet at least twice a year to settle issues relating to common rivers, a senior official at the ministry said, adding that latest JRC meeting was held in New Delhi in March 2010.

The water level in the major rivers of Ganges basin suddenly went up on Friday, posing a fresh threat of flooding in some parts of the country at a time when the flood situation was just improving, Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre officials said.

The JRC meeting was now essential as the river Padma, the lower part of the Ganges, was now swelling and causing huge damage inside Bangladesh, Nazrul said.

The flow in the Padma was the lowest ever in Bangladesh part during the lean season early this year because of unilateral withdrawal of waters from the upstream in India, official statistics show.

The ministry official said that India was apparently unwilling to hold the JRC meeting as it would find no argument for holding back the Teesta water sharing deal any further since the draft was prepared much earlier.

He said that it was affecting the overall activities of the authorised forum for decision making on sharing of common river waters.

The JRC could not function properly with India dragging its feet on the Teesta water sharing issue, crucial for Bangladesh’s agriculture and ecology, said the official.

‘The sudden surge in the flow is causing huge erosions along the river Padma…Many areas are now flooding afresh with the river overflowing,’ said Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology water resources engineering professor Umme Kulsum Navera.

She said that the JRC should meet at least twice a year to discuss the water issues of the common rivers as lives and livelihoods of thousands of people here were dependent on the rivers.

Established in 1972, the Joint Rivers Commission, among its other functions, is supposed to ‘maintain liaison between the participating countries in order to ensure the most effective joint efforts in maximising the benefits from common river systems to both the countries.’

Although the two neighbours share 54 trans-boundary rivers, they have an agreement only on the Ganges water sharing and the commission is mandated to monitor its implementation.

The two countries need to have treaties on all the trans-boundary rivers so that both were equally benefited and the

commission should work to this end, a JRC official said.

The 38th JRC meeting was postponed at the eleventh hour in June 2013 as the then Indian water resources minister had conveyed his inability to attend, said officials adding that Delhi was delaying the meeting despite repeated requests from Dhaka

for the bilateral talks to resolve the outstanding Teesta issue.

Indian daily The Hindu on Tuesday reported that as the Ganga swelled, the central water resources ministry directed that all the gates of Farakka Barrage in West Bengal be opened to relieve the danger

of flood that hit India’s five states.

The Farakka Barrage has 104 gates and they are being opened to manage nearly 11 lakh cusecs of water that have inundated Bihar and affected nearly 10 lakh residents in the past week, according to the Indian media report.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on August 21 said that the Farakka barrage needed to be ‘removed’ and a national desilting policy put in place to prevent flooding.

The barrage, opened on April 21, 1975 close to the Bangladesh border, was designed to transfer 1,100 cubic metres per second of water from the Ganga to the river Hoogly to flush out sediment deposition from the Kolkata harbour

It has, however, been controversial, with complaints that it is choking up the river’s natural flow and affecting the life of Bangladeshi people and biodiversity as well.