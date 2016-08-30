SUDDEN SWELL IN PADMA: People, croplands badly affected

Several lakh people, croplands, educational institutions and cattle feeds in low-lying areas adjacent to the River Padma have been badly affected by the sudden swelling of the river because of the unilateral release of water through the Farakka Barrage by India.

The onrush of water from the upstream created strong current in the Padma, hampering ferry service on Paturia-Daulatdia route, officials have said.

Water Development Board officials have said Padma water flow maintained a rising trend and it is likely to start falling within a day or two due to steady water flow in the Ganges.

When flood water receded in early August and people felt a bit relieved, the abrupt release of Ganges water through the Farakka Barrage caused to people to suffer once again.

Thousands of the passengers are facing severe traffic

congestion at both Paturia and Daulatdia ferry terminals, New Age correspondent in Manikganj reported.

Manager (commerce) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation at Daulatdia sector MD Shofiqul Islam said on Monday that water kept rising in the Padma at some points and the time needed for ferrying was 70/80 minutes instead of 30 minutes in other times.

The ferry service on the route was disrupted for six days from August 6 after three landing stations out of four at Daulatdia ferry terminal were damaged by strong river current.

Earlier, the ferry service was hampered for consecutive 15 days since July 20 due to strong current and shortage of ferries.

According to flood forecasting and warning center, the Padma and Surma rivers were in rising trend

The Padma is likely to start falling in the next 24 hours while Surma-Kushiyara rivers may rise in next 48 hours from Monday.

Flood forecasting center’s assistant director and duty officer Sarder Udoy Raihan told New Age that there was no possibility of flooding in Bangladesh within next three or four days as the Ganges water started to be steady.

Due to pressure on the Padma, the water flow in the Kobadak and Gorai rivers increased, he said.

New Age correspondent at Islamic University in Kusthia reported that a total of 40 villages were inundated in Kushtia’ Doulatpur, Bherama upazilas and several thousand people were running to take shelter due to the swell in the Padma.

Doulatpur’s Chilmari UP chairman Syed Ahmad said that 40,000 people of 18 villages at his union were marooned by water and classes at 18 schools were suspended.

Ramkrishnapur UP chairman Siraj Mandol said that 15,000 people in 17 villages were marooned by fresh water in last two days.

Bherama upazila nirbahi officer Shanti Chakma said due to swell of water in Padma, people were advised to go to safe places.

Kushtia WDB’s sub-divisional engineer Arifuzzaman Khan said that Padma water started to reduce but it might rise if there was rain. The water flow in branches rivers was increasing, he said.

New Age correspondent in Chapainawabganj reported that more than 1.5 lakh people, 50 educational institutions and standing croplands were badly affected at nine unions of Shibganj and Sadar upazilas by the onrush of water from upstream after the opening of the Farakka gates.

The most affected unions were Pakha, Ujirpur, Durlabpur and Narayanpur where increased water of Padma inundated low lands.

Water Development Board executive engineer Syed Shahidul Islam said that one cm of water increased in last 24 hours bur the water was flowing 6cm bellow the danger level.

New Age correspondent in Rajshahi reported that although the Padma water in Rajshahi was flowing about 5cm bellow the danger level on Monday, several thousand people were marooned in the low areas.

The flow of Padma water has posed a threat to the Rajshahi town protection embankment at Bulunpur, said WDB officials.

WDB executive engineer Mukhlesur Rahman said that there was a bend in the river at Bulunpur where the current could affect the town protection barrage.