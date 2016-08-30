You are here: Home » Front Page

Democracy to be restored thru US co-op

Khaleda hopes during meeting with Kerry

August 30, 2016 12:39 am·0 commentsViews: 8
Staff Correspondent
Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief Khaleda Zia meets Kerry at US embassy at Baridhara in Dhaka on Monday. — New Age photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Monday called on the visiting US secretary of state John Kerry and expressed her hope that economic development would take place and democracy would be restored in Bangladesh through US cooperation.
Kerry, during his meeting with Khaleda, discussed political and security issues in Bangladesh, the US Department of State said in a press release.
The secretary emphasised the importance of having a multi-party system with space for peaceful political opposition as key components of a secure, pluralistic democracy, it said.
He also underscored the usefulness of a unified effort, involving all segments of Bangladeshi society, for countering the threats facing the country, it added.
Khaleda along with her party’s three colleagues went to American embassy at Baridhara in the capital
around 4:20pm to meet John Kerry. Khaleda with her motorcade came out from the embassy around 5:10pm and drove to her residence at Gulshan.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who was present at the meeting, very briefly briefed the waiting journalists about the outcome of Khaleda-Kerry meeting in front of Khaleda’s Gulshan residence.
He said in the meeting between Khaleda and Kerry, that started at 4:35pm lasted for about 35 minutes, situation of democracy in Bangladesh, freedom of press, human rights and rule of law were discussed.
The BNP leader said the issue militancy and terrorism that emerged as a big crisis in the country were discussed prominently.
He said the United States would extend cooperation in bringing back stability in Bangladesh.
He said they (US side) expressed interest to work with Bangladesh in friendly manner for establishing democracy, people’s right and rule of law.
‘They (US side) and we are also hopeful that beside economic development, democracy will be restored in Bangladesh, through US cooperation,’ Fakhrul said.
In reply to a question, he said the issue of future election also was discussed in the meeting.
When asked about election issue, he replied that democracy, human rights, rule of law, militancy and terrorism were discussed widely.
Asked about whether Khaleda and Kerry had a one to one meeting, Fakhrul avoided answering with a smile.
He, however, told New Age that the meeting was very cordial.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and BNP chairperson’s adviser Sabih Uddin Ahmed also accompanied Khaleda during the meeting.

