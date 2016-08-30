You are here: Home » Inner Pages

ALLEGATION AGAINST TEACHER: RU female student expelled over false claim

Punitive measures taken against staff

August 30, 2016
RU Correspondent

The authorities of Rajshahi University on Sunday night expelled a female student who earlier brought an allegation of sexual harassment against a teacher of the university.
The expelled student, Shapla Sultana Safia, was a second year student of linguistic department of the university, and also an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League RU unit, student wing of the ruling Awami League.
The decision was made at a university’s syndicate meeting in the night with RU vice-chancellor professor Muhammad Mizanuddin in chair.
The student was expelled as per the rules of the university’s sexual harassment prevention committee as she brought a false allegation of sexual harassment against a teacher of the university, RU pro-vice-chancellor professor Chawdhury Sarwar Jahan told New Age.
On December 20 last year, Shapla, also a resident student of the university’s Begum Rokeya hall, submitted a written complaint against ATM Rafiqul Islam, a house tutor of the hall, to RU vice-chancellor, demanding exemplary punishment of the teacher for assaulting her sexually.
On December 26, RU authorities formed a three-member probe body, led by RU students’ adviser professor Sadequl Arefin, to investigate into the allegation.
The body submitted a probe report recently where they had stated that they did not find any evidence that substantiated the allegation against the teacher.
After that, the authorities served a show cause notice to her over the false complaint.
Besides, the university authorities also took punitive action against two staff of the university.
The increment and promotion of Ruhul Amin, RU central library section officer, would remain withheld for five years as he tried to make a credit card using the indentity card and bank statement of another library staff, Ruhul Amin.
Roksana Begum, Munnuzan Hall senior deputy director (sports), was fined Tk 40,000 as she sold some trees of the hall without authorisation.

