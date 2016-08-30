You are here: Home » Front Page

Don’t wear skirts, India’s culture minister tells foreign tourists

August 30, 2016 12:37 am·0 commentsViews: 5
New Age Desk

India’s union culture and tourism minister Mahesh Sharma, who was in the Taj city on Sunday, advised women foreign tourists not to wear skirts and other ‘skimpy’ clothes during evenings ‘for their own safety’, reports The Times of India.
Sharma, who was responding to questions from media, said, ‘For their safety, women foreign tourists should not wear short dresses and skirts.’ The minister added that this would also be part of an advisory pamphlet to be given to tourists, as ‘Indian culture is different from the Western’.
The minister also advised foreign tourists visiting the temple towns of Mathura and Vrindavan to keep the sensitivity of Indian culture in mind.
Sharma said at a meeting of home ministry, PMO and culture ministry a week ago, it was decided to launch a helpline for tourists, especially for foreigners.
‘We have asked them (foreign tourists) not to go out alone. Also we are asking them to click pictures of the number plates of taxis they take and send it to their friends, so that drivers also know that he will be caught in case of any untoward incident. Although we have not specifically asked them what they should wear or not wear. We are asking them to take precaution while
going out at night. We are not trying to change anyone’s preference,’ he clarified later.
Even last year, Sharma had stoked controversy by saying that girls wanting a night out is not acceptable in India. ‘Girls wanting a night out may be all right elsewhere but it is not part of Indian culture,’ the minister had told a private TV channel.
The 54-year-old first time MP from Noida has been in the news for a string of comments which were decried by opponents as ‘regressive’ and an ‘assault on India’s composite culture’. Speaking on the controversy over renaming of Delhi’s Aurangzeb Road after former president APJ Abdul Kalam late last year, Sharma had said the former president was a nationalist despite being a Muslim.

