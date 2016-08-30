JMB regional commander, aide killed in ‘gunfight’

Two suspected members of banned Islamist outfit Jamaatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh were killed in a ‘gunfight’ between police and suspected JMB members at Noylapara under Sherpur police station in Bogra early Monday.

One of the victims was identified as Md Khaled Hasssan alias Badar Mama, 30, son of Enamul Huq of Hanifpur under Nochol upazila in Chapainawabganj. He was the northern region commander of JMB.

The other was identified as Md Ripon, 28, of Boalia in Rajshahi city and a close aide to Badar Mama, police said.

Bogra senior assistant superintendent of police (media) Gaziur Rahman said that Badar Mama was wanted in several cases, including those for attempting to kill physician Piyari in Dinajpur, attack on Kantaji and ISCON temples and robbery at a petrol pump.

He said that the killing Rajshahi University English department professor AFM Rezaul Karim Siddiqui was planned in Ripon’s residence and the extremists killed the teacher immediately after coming out of Ripon’s house.

Bogra assistant superintendent of police ( B Circle) Md Gaziur Rahman told New Age that police had information that a team of five or six JMB members, led by its southern regional commander Badar Mama, would pass through Sherpur to carry out subversive activities anywhere in the country.

A police team took position at Noylapara about 3:30am on Monday and the JMB members, on reaching the area and sensing presence of police, opened fire on the police car, he said, adding that police also retaliated by firing.

After about 15 minutes’ gunfight, police as well as locals found two people seriously injured in a roadside bush, he said, adding that the duo was immediately taken to Shaheed Zia Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctors declared them dead.

The ASP said that they also recovered one foreign-made pistol, four bullets, grenade making materials and black tapes from the spot.

Two police constables were injured in the incident and they were now undergoing treatment at the Bogra Police Lines Hospital, he said.