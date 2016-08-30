Bangladesh book fair to begin in Kolkata Sept 1

A 10-day Bangladesh Book Fair-2016 is set to begin in Kolkata on September 1 aiming to promote healthy growth of the publishing industry in both countries.

Academic and Creative Publishers’ Association of Bangladesh in cooperation with Jatiya Granthakendra, Export Promotion Bureau, and deputy high commission in Kolkata is organising the book fair, cultural affairs secretary Aktari Mamtaz told a press conference at her ministry on Monday, an official release said.

Aktari Mamtaz said the present government is working to establish a knowledge-based, cultural-minded and non-communal Bangladesh.