U-16 girls rout Singapore

Staff Correspondent
U-16 girls

Bangladesh Under-16 women’s football team players celebrate after defeating Singapore in their AFC Under-16 Women’s Championship Qualifiers at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Monday. — New Age photo

Bangladesh Under-16 Women’s football team maintained their 100 per cent start to the AFC U-16 Women’s Championship Qualifiers with an emphatic 5-0 win over Singapore in Dhaka on Monday.
It was a one-way traffic as captain Krishna Rani and substitute Anuching Mogini struck a brace each while Mousumi Jahan netted the other for the hosts to share the lead of Group C along with Chinese Taipei.
Earlier, in the day’s second game, Chinese Taipei handed United Arab Emirates an identical defeat.
Both Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei have equal six points from two matches but the latter is ahead of the hosts by virtue of goal difference.
In the day’s first match, Iran thrashed Kyrgyzstan 9-0.
The girls in Red and Greens started from where they left against Iran to dominate the show as coach Golam Rabbani Choton sent an unchanged squad that beat Iran 3-0 in their opening match.
Like the match against Iran, the hosts created a lot of scoring chances but could not cash in from those early opportunities.
As a result, they had to wait for nearly 40 minutes to break the deadlock as the Singaporeans parked the bus.
Winger Sanjida Akter was a constant threat for Singapore as the girl from Kalsindhur School exposed their defence line from the right flank time and again with her persistent crosses for the forwards.
Sanjida kept sending crosses from the right flank and forward Krishna, who squandered two easy opportunities in open net on the half-way of the first half, finally amended her to break the deadlock with header in the 39th minute.
Bangladesh doubled the margin two minutes into the second half as Krishna nicely received a cross from left-back Shamsunnahar inside the box and tapped in to make it 2-0.
Choton sent on Under-14 striker Anuching Mogini and Tahura to pile more pressure on the visitors.
However, Singapore fought bravely to keep the margin 2-0 before conceding three successive goals in the last nine minutes.
Anunching did not make any mistake to poke the ball in the 83th minute after Singapore goalkeeper failed to grip a powerful shot from Tahura while Mousumi found the back of the net with a moderate shot in the 86th minute.
Anunching finally hammered the last nail on the Singapore coffin in the stoppage time of the second half as the girl from Rangamati scored her second goal with another tap in.

RESULT
Bangladesh U-16 Women 5 (Krishna 39, 47, Anuching 83, 90+1, Moushumi 86) v Singapore U-16 Women 0

