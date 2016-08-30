You are here: Home » Sports Cricket

Afghan series puts BCL in cold

August 30, 2016 12:15 am·0 commentsViews:

Bangladesh’s domestic cricket was thrown into turmoil after the Bangladesh Cricket Board unexpectedly decided to host Afghanistan for a three-match one-day international series in September.
The series will kick off on September 25 and that means the BCB will have to hold the first-class Bangladesh Cricket League, which was supposed to start on September 20, without national players or defer it for an indefinite period.
Prime Bank, one of the three franchises playing in the four-team BCL, decided to pull out their name from the tournament following the uncertainty.
The unavailability of leading cricketers in BCL is one of the reasons that Prime Bank highlighted for their decision while it also criticised BCB for hosting two editions of the tournament in the same year.
‘We are not playing in the forthcoming edition of BCL,’ Prime Bank manager Saiful Islam told New Age on Monday.
‘We cannot play BCL in this manner. We were told that national players would be available but now we have been informed that it won’t be the case due to the Afghanistan series,’ said Saiful.
‘Along with that we cannot play the same tournament twice in a year,’ he said.
Earlier the BCB announced that BCL would be held as part of preparation for the national players ahead of the home series against England.
The BCB all of a sudden decided to host Afghanistan for three ODIs respectively on September 25, 28 and 30.
BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan said that he is aware of the decision of Prime Bank regarding their withdrawal from BCL, dropping a hint that they were in two minds over hosting BCL as per schedule.
‘They [Prime Bank] might quit from the BCL but it is up to them whether they will continue or not,’ said Akram.
‘Whether we will host BCL or not from September 20 it is up for discussion. When we announced the date we did not had any series against Afghanistan.
‘We are aware that franchises would be unhappy if they don’t get the service of the national players during the BCL. In that case we might go for the NCL [National Cricket League] but that is yet to be decided,’ he said.
Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that forming the teams of the NCL won’t be easy unlike previous years with the recent inclusion of Mymensingh as a division.
The national implementation committee for administrative reforms on September 15, 2015 approved to form the Mymensingh as the 8th division of the country.
NCL, the traditional first-class tournament, is played between seven divisions of the country while selectors are yet to be informed by the BCB whether they will include Mymensingh or not.
‘We have to know whether Mymensingh will be included or not from this edition of NCL. If they are included we have to reshuffle the teams and it won’t be easy as it seems because you have to go through the players’ details,’ said Minhajul.
‘As per as BCL is concerned we cannot accommodate many senior cricketers. Afghanistan will play a practice match on September 22, which means we need more players beside the regular members of national team for Afghan series,’ he added.

Ban v afg FIXTURES
Sept 21 – Afghanistan arrive
Sept 23 – Practice Match at Fatullah
Sept 25 – Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 1st ODI at Mirpur
Sept 26 – Reserve Day
Sept 28 – Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 2nd ODI at Mirpur
Sept 29 – Reserve Day
Oct 1 – Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 3rd ODI at Mirpur
Oct 2 – Reserve Day

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Australia stump SA to square T20 series Australia bounced back from their opening heavy loss to hammer South Africa by seven wickets and square their Twenty20 series...
  2. Khulna, Metro win humdingers The final day of the third round matches of National Cricket League saw two thrilling finishes as Khulna and Dhaka...
  3. Miandad, Inzamam hail record-breaking Younis Former Pakistan captains Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq praised hard-working and committed Younis Khan who became the country’s leading Test run...
  4. Pakistan rules out Butt, Asif early return Pakistan on Friday ruled out an early return to international cricket for the disgraced trio of Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir...
  5. Kiwis calm after easy win New Zealand match-winners Martin Guptill and Trent Boult downplayed the ease with which they rolled the West Indies on Saturday...
  6. Shuvagata joins Dhaka’s run fest Defending champions Dhaka closed in on another crushing victory in the National Cricket League third round while Rajshahi and Rangpur...
  7. Smith guides Aussie to win Steve Smith’s incredible summer continued when he produced an unbeaten century to guide Australia to a three-wicket victory over England...
  8. Williamson fights to keep NZ alive Kane Williamson and BJ Watling produced an unbroken sixth wicket stand of 94 to keep New Zealand alive on the...
  9. Mushfiq believed in win Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim never had any doubt about the win despite a counter attack from Hamilton Masakadza and Regis...
  10. Rain greets women at Cox’s Bazar Bangladesh national women’s cricket team reached Cox’s Bazar on Sunday amid heavy downpour as they prepare to take on South...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement