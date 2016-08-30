You are here: Home » Sports Football

Uncapped quartet named for Maldives friendly

Staff Correspondent

New Bangladesh coach Tom Saintfiet on Monday named four uncapped players in his first 23-man squad for the international friendly match against the Maldives in September.
Bangladesh will take on Maldives on September 1 in Male as part of their preparation for their Asian Cup play-offs qualifying tie against Bhutan on September 6 in Dhaka.
With the absence of several regular first team players like Mamunul Islam, Jamal Bhuiyan, Jewel Rana and Atiqur Rahman Meshu Sainfiet has turned to youth for their tie against the Maldivians.
Mamunul is undergoing a rehabilitation process following his left thigh muscle injury, Jamal is not available following his one-match international suspension and Jewel and Meshu are struggling with their current form.
That prompted the 43-year Belgian to pick midfielders — Mohammad Abdulllah and Jafar Iqbal of Arambagh KS, Didarul Alam of Rahmatganj MFS and Sentu Chandra Sen of Uttar Baridhara Club.
Apart from the quartet, defensive midfielders Prantosh Kumar Das and Enamul Haque Sharif were also recalled to the national fold after a long gap.
Prantosh last played for the national team in 2013 while Sharif represented the Red and Greens for the last time in 2009.
In-form winger Rubel Mia and striker Sohel Rana have also made their way into the final squad after a gap of two and five years respectively. Despite the duo were in the national squad, they are yet to earn any caps.
Saintfiet, who is now in his homeland with his newborn child and his wife, was absent for the comment but manager Iqbal Hossain said that the coach has picked up some players on the basis of their recent performances.
The coach also picked some players, who have matched with his playing system.
Sainfiet will join the national team in Maldives as the 23-member squad leaves for the Island country today.

SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Shahidul Alam Sohel and Ashraful Islam Rana; Defenders: Raihan Hasan, Nasiruddin Chowdhury, Tapu Barman, Mamun Mia, Ariful Islam, Wali Faisal, Rezaul Karim, Yeamin Ahmed Chowdhury Munna; Midfielders: Prantosh, Sharif, Sohel Rana, Emon Mahmud, Hemanta Vincent Biswas, Jafar, Abdullah, Sentu, Didarul; Forwards: Shakhawat Hossain Rony, Nabib Newaj Jibon, Rubel Mia and Sohel Rana.

