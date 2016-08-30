Shakil wins gold in 10-m air pistol

South Asian Games gold medallist, Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh Army earned his maiden gold medal at domestic level when he won the men’s 10-metre air pistol event of the 28th National Shooting Championship on Monday.
Shakil, who won gold medal in the men’s 50-metre air pistol event of the 2016 SA Games in India earlier this year, outshone his team-mate and holder Shahadat Ahmed by shooting 192.3 points.
‘After winning the gold medal in SA Games, I have always been under pressure to produce a good score,’ said an ecstatic Shakil whose favourite event, 50-metre air pistol, will be held on August 31.
In the junior event of 10-metre air pistol event, Anwar Hossain and Sabbir Alamin won gold and silver medals respectively.
In the 50-metre rifle three position, Towfiq Shahriar won gold medal firing 1,143 points while Abdullah Hel Baki and Yousuf Ali won silver and bronze medals scoring 1,123 and 1,121 points respectively.
Shakil wins gold in 10-m air pistolStaff correspondent
South Asian Games gold medallist, Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh Army earned his maiden gold medal at domestic level when he won the men’s 10-metre air pistol event of the 28th National Shooting Championship on Monday.
Comments