Shakil wins gold in 10-m air pistol

South Asian Games gold medallist, Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh Army earned his maiden gold medal at domestic level when he won the men’s 10-metre air pistol event of the 28th National Shooting Championship on Monday.

Shakil, who won gold medal in the men’s 50-metre air pistol event of the 2016 SA Games in India earlier this year, outshone his team-mate and holder Shahadat Ahmed by shooting 192.3 points.

‘After winning the gold medal in SA Games, I have always been under pressure to produce a good score,’ said an ecstatic Shakil whose favourite event, 50-metre air pistol, will be held on August 31.

In the junior event of 10-metre air pistol event, Anwar Hossain and Sabbir Alamin won gold and silver medals respectively.

In the 50-metre rifle three position, Towfiq Shahriar won gold medal firing 1,143 points while Abdullah Hel Baki and Yousuf Ali won silver and bronze medals scoring 1,123 and 1,121 points respectively.