Chess Olympiad: Bangladesh eye ‘best ever result’

A 16-member Bangladesh chess team will leave Dhaka in the early hour on Friday for Azerbaijan to participate in the 42nd Chess Olympiad with a hope of producing their best-ever results.

Bangladesh men’s team’s best ever result in a Chess Olympiad was limited to finishing 33rd place in Turkey in 2012, a performance they failed to carry two years later In Norway when they finished on 64th.

Bangladesh women’s team could secure only 56th place among 136 nations on that occasion.

Bangladesh men’s team comprises four Grand Masters and an International Master this time, which gives Federation general secretary Shahbuddin Shamim a fresh hope of emulating their best performance or do even better.

‘We are hoping that the Bangladesh will do better than the last edition and will be trying to go beyond the result of the 2012 edition,’ Shamim told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

Bangladesh however will miss the presence of a coach but Shamim thought it will not be a major drawback.

After being elected as general secretary

two-and-half month ago, Shamim pledged to appoint a foreign coach for the national team, though he failed to keep the promise so far.

Shamim said they arranged a month-long camp ahead of the Chess Olympiad and during the= period the players were able to share their ideas, experiences and knowledge.

‘Considering the international rating, we stay at 50,’ said Grand Master Niza Murshed. ‘If we could finish among 40, then it will be good result for us.

It is possible to produce the best result, only if we can give our best,’ he said.

GM Enamul Hossain Rajib said they fared relatively well in the last edition but lost the final round which cost them a respectable position.

‘Actually we put up the similar performance in last two editions but the result of 2014 edition

was poor because of the defeat in the last round,’ he said .

Rajib and Niaz will join fellow GM Ziaur Rahman and Abdullah Al Rakib and Minhazuddin Ahmed Sagor in men’s team.

Women’s team will be comprised of IM Rani Hamid, FIDE Master Shamima Sharmin, FIDE Mmaster Jakia Sultana and FIDE Master Nazrana Khan Iva. IM Shamima Akter Liza will join the team from Lisbon.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad will be held in Baku from September 1-14.