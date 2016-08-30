Migration cost ceiling fixed for KSA bound male workers

The government on Monday fixed Tk 1,65,000 as the maximum cost for the migration of each male worker bound for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training in a notice prohibited charging money in excess of the rate fixed.

The notice warned that punitive action would be taken against any individual or recruiting agency charging fees in excess of the rate fixed.

The government fixed the maximum migration cost following reports that since the KSA recently began recruiting skilled male workers they were being charged excess fees for migration.

Carpenters and other skilled workers said that high migration cost made the Saudi job market prohibitive for them.

Black marketing of Saudi job visas increased the cost of migration for Bangladeshi workers, they said.

Recruiting agents in both the countries have been blamed for black marketing Saudi job visas.

As neither the Saudi nor the Bangladesh authorities took any interest to address the issue Bangladeshi male workers are finding the Saudi job market, reopened to them recently, beyond their reach.

Officials and recruiters, however, said that they would expect large number of Bangladeshi workers to leave for Saudi Arabia as it lifted the ban on hiring Bangladeshi male workers.

But migrant rights campaigners dismissed their optimism saying high migration cost would virtually keep the Saudi job market closed to Bangladeshi workers.

Manpower export market observers told New Age that a Saudi job visa, though officially given free of charge, could cost between Tk six lakh and Tk 10 lakh in Bangladesh.

Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training officials called it ‘good news’ that Saudi Arabia lifted the ban on hiring workers from Bangladesh.

BMET director general Salim Reza told New Age Tuesday that Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh had been flooded with requests for Bangladeshi workers.

He said that he would expect massive recruitment of Bangladeshi workers by Saudi Arabia to start soon.

Asked about high cost of migration, he said that though it was challenging issue efforts would be made to bring down the migration cost.

‘We will keep watch to ensure that the recruiters can’t charge excessively,’ he said.

Al-Rabeta International proprietor Md. Abul Bashar told New Age told New Age that the cost of migration would come down to between Tk three lakh and five lakh per worker with the start of large scale recruitments.

Former president of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies Abul Bashar said that large scale recruitment might begin after Eid-ul Azha as Saudi Arabia started hiring skilled workers from Bangladesh.

Syed Saiful Haque, chairman of WARBE Development Foundation, a migrant rights organization said that the cost of migration to Saudi Arabia can in no way be over Tk one lakh per worker as the only expenditures involved were payment of medical test and visa processing fees in Bangladesh.

He said that the ministry of expatriates welfare and employment should immediately fix the visa processing fee to be charged by recruiting agencies.

He said that the ministry should publicize the rate through the mass media for the benefit of the migrants.

A returnee migrant and chairman of Obibhasi Enterprise Al Amin Noyon said that the high migration cost could encourage workers to look for jobs in risky destinations.

About 13 lakh Bangladeshis work in the KSA including nearly 60,000 housemaids.