Woman’s body recovered in Dhanmondi

Police on Monday recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a drain at Dhanmondi area in the capital.
Dhanmondi police station sub-inspector Moshiur Alam said that on information from the locals they recovered the body this afternoon from a drain of road no 9/A of Dhanmondi residential area.
The dead woman wore black colour salwar and kameez.
He said that they sent the body to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The cause of her death could not be known immediately, he said
Woman’s body recovered in DhanmondiNew Age Online
Police on Monday recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a drain at Dhanmondi area in the capital.
Comments