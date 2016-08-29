Woman’s body recovered in Dhanmondi

Police on Monday recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a drain at Dhanmondi area in the capital.

Dhanmondi police station sub-inspector Moshiur Alam said that on information from the locals they recovered the body this afternoon from a drain of road no 9/A of Dhanmondi residential area.

The dead woman wore black colour salwar and kameez.

He said that they sent the body to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The cause of her death could not be known immediately, he said