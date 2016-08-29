You are here: Home » National

Woman’s body recovered in Dhanmondi

August 29, 2016 9:27 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online

Dhanmondi, DhakaPolice on Monday recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a drain at Dhanmondi area in the capital.
Dhanmondi police station sub-inspector Moshiur Alam said that on information from the locals they recovered the body this afternoon from a drain of road no 9/A of Dhanmondi residential area.
The dead woman wore black colour salwar and kameez.
He said that they sent the body to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The cause of her death could not be known immediately, he said

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement