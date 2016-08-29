You are here: Home » International

Turkish military launched 61 artillery more strikes in Syria

August 29, 2016
Reuters . Ankara / New Age Online

Syrian-Turkey borderTurkish armed forces have carried out 61 artillery strikes around the northern Syrian town of Jarablus in the past 24 hours, hitting 20 targets, Turkey’s military said on Monday.
The military said in a statement it was ‘taking all measures and showing maximum sensitivity’ to prevent harm to civilians.
Turkey-backed forces pushed deeper into northern Syria on Monday, drawing a rebuke from NATO ally the United States, which said it was concerned the battle for territory had shifted away from targeting Islamic State.

