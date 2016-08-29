You are here: Home » International

West Bengal assembly passes resolution renaming state as ‘Bengal’

August 29, 2016 8:14 pm·0 commentsViews: 7
New Age Online

west-bengal-mapIndia’s West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution for renaming the state as ‘Bangla’ in Bengali and ‘Bengal’ in English, weeks after a proposal in this regard was put forward by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Speaking to the reporters after passing of the resolution, Mamata said, ‘Everyone would be happy with the change of name of Bengal. The people of Bengal have accepted the name ‘Bangla’. We have given importance to that. Congress, CPM, BJP have opposed to the renaming of the state. If the opposition is doing this for the sake of it, then it is very much unfortunate.’
Mamata said the TMC Government would send the resolution to the Centre as it needs to be passed in the Parliament, reports The Indian Express.
‘Bombay has become Mumbai, Madras has been renamed Chennai and there are many other instances. The base is Bengal and we want to take everyone along with us. We are proud as Bengalis. Our intention is to make Bengal world famous. I hope this decision will be good for Bengal. There should be a brand of Bengal. We are proud that with your help, we could adopt this name,’ she added.
Taking a strong exception to the opposition parties who did not support the resolution, Mamata said, ‘Those who did not support us in this, the future won’t forgive them. It will remain as a blot. The Congress has turned into a frontal organisation of the CPM by opposing everything. They play ‘narad narad’ by seeing any issue.’
Further escalating her attack on the Centre, the West Bengal chief said the ruling dispensation there has sold themselves to the BJP workers in the House.
‘If the people of a party control the government like this, then you can understand that their intention is to oppose at every single step. Why should any middleman take its responsibility and say they won’t allow it? This is wrong and if need be, I will talk about this with the home minister,’ she added.
Mamata said she respects all political parties but they must have a responsibility.
‘Just because they could not pass the resolution, they are criticising it. I don’t think they have the right to do politics in Bengal who do not support anything for the benefit of Bengal. This is very unfortunate. We are also against the policies of the centre but we cannot allow losses of crores in the name of Bandhs,’ she added.
The proposal to pass the resolution was approved by the special session of the West Bengal Assembly, which was convened on August 26 to discuss the renaming of the state.
In 2011, the state government had sent a proposal to the Centre for renaming West Bengal as ‘Paschim Bango’, but that never got the green signal.
Another reason for changing the name of the state is that whenever there is any meeting of all states, West Bengal comes at the bottom of the list alphabetically.
After the partition of India in 1947, Bengal was bifurcated as East Bengal and West Bengal. East Bengal became a part of Pakistan.
It was rechristened East Pakistan in 1956 and later emerged as the independent nation of Bangladesh after the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. 15 dead as trouble erupts at DR Congo soccer match: official Fifteen people were killed and 21 others injured after trouble broke out at a football match in the DR Congo...
  2. Lanka races to defuse bombs after depot blast The Sri Lankan police were Monday racing to defuse unexploded bombs that rained down on villages near the capital overnight,...
  3. Police take 13 into custody over India temple disaster The police detained 13 people on Tuesday over a massive explosion and fire during a banned fireworks display that claimed...
  4. Delhiites urged to accept car ban plan Delhi’s firebrand chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on residents of India’s capital Thursday to cooperate with his ambitious plans to...
  5. SAARC council of ministers discuss economy, social issues The 36th meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers is taking place at Hotel Crowne Plaza at Kathmandu in Nepal...
  6. Thousands trapped in Indian Kashmir floods Soldiers were battling Sunday to rescue thousands of people trapped by Indian Kashmir’s worst flooding for half a century which...
  7. Indonesians face stark choice in pivotal presidential vote Indonesians vote Wednesday in the country’s most pivotal presidential election since the downfall of dictator Suharto, with Jakarta governor Joko...
  8. Modi abolishes all ministerial groups dismantling a legacy of UPA rule, prime minister Narendra Modi abolished all the 30 GoMs and EGoMs on Saturday and...
  9. Thai junta chief rules out elections for at least a year Thailand's junta chief on Friday ruled out elections for at least a year to allow time for political "reforms", and...
  10. Taliban attacks kill 24 police in 2 days: Afghan official Taliban attacks on a district in the southern Afghan province of Helmand province killed at least 24 police officers over...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement