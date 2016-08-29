Biman requests pilgrims to collect tickets by Tuesday 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited on Monday requested all hajj pilgrims and agencies to collect air tickets with confirmation by Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by BBAL, pilgrims or agencies, who are yet to confirm seats and collect their air tickets for performing hajj this year, have been requested to collect their tickets by Tuesday, on the basis of seat confirmation, avoiding inconvenience, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha.

The national flag career would conclude its hajj flights on September 5, the release said.

The hajj passengers are also requested to contact theses numbers 017777-15513, 9553220, 9587001 for seat confirmation and ticket collection, it also said.