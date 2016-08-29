You are here: Home » National

Biman requests pilgrims to collect tickets by Tuesday 

August 29, 2016 7:53 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
Biman Bangladesh

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ web site photo.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited on Monday requested all hajj pilgrims and agencies to collect air tickets with confirmation by Tuesday.
According to a press release issued by BBAL, pilgrims or agencies, who are yet to confirm seats and collect their air tickets for performing hajj this year, have been requested to collect their tickets by Tuesday, on the basis of seat confirmation, avoiding inconvenience, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha.
The national flag career would conclude its hajj flights on September 5, the release said.
The hajj passengers are also requested to contact theses numbers 017777-15513, 9553220, 9587001 for seat confirmation and ticket collection, it also said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement