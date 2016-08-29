Narayanganj house owner on three-day remand

Narayanganj court on Monday put the Paikpara house owner Nuruddin Dewan, on a three-day remand who was arrested over concealing information about three tenants, including Gulshan café attack mastermind Tamim Chowdhury.

Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after police produced Nuruddin before the court seeking a seven-day remand after he was shown arrested under Section 54, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police counter terrorism and transnational crime unit unearthed a fresh JMB’s den on the third floor of a three-storey building at Paikpara early hours of Saturday.

A joint team from CTTC unit, police headquarters and Narayanganj district police jointly carried out the operation titled ‘operation hit strong 27.’

Three militants, including Gulshan café attack mastermind Tamim Chowdhury, were killed in a gunfight with the joint team as the militants hurled grenades at and opened fire on the law enforcers during the operation.

Later, a team of Narayanganj police station arrested 10 people, including the house owner, from the area on the day and later released nine people, except Nuruddin,

Police also filed a case against Nuruddin with the sadar police station for concealing information about the tenants.