BM College student sent to jail for facebook post

Police on Monday sent a student of Barisal Government Brajamohun College to jail as he posted a disgraceful comment against Awami League lawmaker Jebunnessa Afroj on facebook.

The accused is identified as Junayed Ahmed Sumon, a student of social welfare department and also Bangladesh Chhatra League activist of BM College unit.

BCL organising secretary of district unit Rajib Hossain said accused BCL activist Sumon is son of Kabir Farazi of Badura of Mathbaria in Pirojpur.

Officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station Shah Md Awlad Hossain said Sumon copied a photo of the lawmaker from a facebook status.

Then he cut face of the lawmaker and attached it with a body of an Indian actress, he said.

After that Sumon posted the photo on his facebook wall and commented that female lawmaker now turned into a female model.

Later Shoyeb Ahmed Sejan a city Juba League activist after seeing the photo lodged a case in this connection.

Police arrested Sujon from a student mess at Kawnia area on early Monday.

BM College principal Imanul Hakim said legal steps would be taken against the accused.