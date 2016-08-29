You are here: Home » National

Risha killing a clear violation of freedom of movement: NHRC

August 29, 2016 6:10 pm·0 commentsViews: 5
New Age online

NHRCThe National Human Rights Commission chairman, Kazi Reazul Hoque, on Monday said the killing of Willes Little Flower School and College student Suraiya Akhter Risha was clear violation of freedom of free movement and life, and, over all human rights.
The NHRC chairman, in a statement expressing his deep concern, and said that panic grips in the minds of schoolchildren and their guardians and such incidents is severe threat for law and order of the country.
‘Any citizen of an independent and sovereign country has right to move freely on roads. And, the state has the responsibility to ensure the right,’ he said.
He also urged to arrest the alleged killer Obaidul Khan immediately.

