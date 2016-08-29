You are here: Home » National

Khaleda meets Kerry

August 29, 2016
Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia met United States secretary of state John Kerry at the US Embassy in the capital on Monday.
The meeting was held from 4:35pm to 5:10pm.
Elaborate discussions were held on various issues, including democracy, the rule of law, militancy and the next general election, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhurl Islam Alamgir, reports United News of Bangladesh.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhruy and BNP chairperson’s adviser Sabihuddin Ahmed were present during the meeting.
BNP will brief reporters about the meeting.

