Dhaka cafe attack clearly designed to divide Bangladesh: Kerry

August 29, 2016 5:17 pm·0 commentsViews: 4
New Age Online
John Kerry

Extending all-out support to Bangladesh in fighting terrors, US secretary of state John Kerry on Monday underscored the need for information sharing, constant communication and good governance to defeat terrorism for shared benefits.
‘We’ve to stand together,’ Kerry said mentioning that the US is standing with Bangladesh in its fight against terrorism and prevent violent extremism, reports United News of Bangladesh.
He laid emphasis on fighting terrorism from a number of fronts that include financing front, communication front, prevention front. ‘No nation can succeed without information sharing and communication.’
The US secretary was addressing civil society representatives, media, labour leaders and youngsters at EMK Center in the city’s Dhanmondi area.
In his 35-minute speech, Kerry said security and stronger civil society are essentials to ensure the continuation of development.
The attack on July 1 was ‘clearly designed’ to divide Bangladesh and it was an attack on rich Bangladesh culture.
‘We’ll do all we can to help Bangladesh, ‘ he said adding, ‘We know we’re living in a very different and complicated time.’
Kerry said he had a very broad discussion on security cooperation, climate change and workers right and regional and global issues.
Opposition leader in parliament Raushan Ershad was also there and had a very brief discussion.
Earlier, he tweeted and mentioned, ‘Important discussion today in Bangladesh on security issues and our strong support in fighting against violent extremism.’
He said Bangladesh has an extraordinary development story.
Kerry said though the attackers in Bangladesh are homegrown but they have connection with global terror groups.

