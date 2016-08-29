RU female students demand hall provost’s removal

The students of Rahamatunnesa Hall of Rajshahi University on Monday staged a sit-in on the campus demanding removal of their hall provost Mili Jesmin as she allegedly misbehaved with them.

The students also demanded expulsion of the residential teacher of the hall Pak Nehad Banu.

Over hundred students of the hall staged the sit-in-programme at the main entrance of university’s administrative building for one hour to press home their demand.

The agitating students alleged that the hall provost and her staff Banu all time misbehaved with them whenever they went to her with their problems.

Instead of solving students’ problems the provost not only misbehaved with them but also threatened them, they alleged.

They said that the provost are indifferent with the students’ problems and hardly come to the hall and do not stay at the hall more than half hour.

One of the agitating students, also a physically challenged person, said that the hall authorities allocated a seat for her at the second floor of the hall and she went to the provost to change her seat from second floor to ground floor as it was difficult for her to climb up the stairs.

‘But instead of solving my problem, the provost told me that she could not do anything with my problem and I have to stay at the second floor because it is my problem, not her’, she said.

Later, Mizanur Rahman, students’ adviser of the university, assured them to meet with their demand.

They agitating students also gave a week long ultimatum to the university authorities to suspend the hall provost and his aid soon.

When contacted Mili Jesmin declined to make any comment.