US to work with Bangladesh to fight terrorism: Kerry

August 29, 2016
New Age Online
— BSS photo

The United States on Monday said it would work together with Bangladesh to fight terrorism and reiterated its offer to provide experts to this end.
‘We would fight with Bangladesh to combat terrorism … we have enough experts in this regard and we could help Bangladesh by giving these experts,’ US secretary of state John Kerry said when he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office this noon, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
After the meeting, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.
He said the one-hour meeting was held in a very cordial and warm atmosphere where the entire gamut of bilateral relations was reviewed.
Kerry also expressed the US interest to work closely with intelligence agencies of Bangladesh to fight terrorism. ‘We need to exchange information to combat terrorism,’ he said.
Highly praising Bangladesh’s tremendous development in socioeconomic progress, he said Bangladesh has been doing ‘brilliantly’ in the sector. ‘We have partnered with Bangladesh in its economic progress and other issues,’ he said.
The US secretary of state also showed his country’s eagerness to work closely with Bangladesh in other sectors like climate, health and energy.
While talking about the ongoing anti-IS drive in the Middle East, he said the IS has been cornered in the region due to the operation and many IS terrorists are now returning home on the face of the attack.
When the premier recalled the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family members in 1975 and requested the USA to extradite Bangabandhu’s killers living in the United States, the US secretary of state said he understands the concern of Sheikh Hasina.
‘The issue (of extradition) is under review by the US government,’ he said.

