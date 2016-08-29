RU expels student for bringing false allegation against teacher

The authorities of Rajshahi University on Sunday night expelled a female student who earlier brought an allegation of sexual harassment against a teacher.

The expelled student, Shapla Sultana Safia, was a second-year student of linguistic department, and also an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of the ruling Awami League.

The decision was made at the university’s syndicate meeting with RU vice-chancellor Muhammad Mizanuddin in chair.

According to the rules of the university’s sexual harassment prevention committee, the student was expelled as she brought a false allegation of sexual harassment against a teacher, RU pro-vice-chancellor Chawdhury Sarwar Jahan told New Age.

Earlier on December 20, 2015, Shapla, also a residential student of the university’s Begum Rokeya Hall, had submitted a written complaint against ATM Rafiqul Islam, house tutor of the hall, to the university vice-chancellor demanding exemplary punishment of the teacher for assaulting her sexually.

On December 26, the authorities of Rajshahi University formed a three-member probe body, headed by RU students’ adviser Sadequl Arefin, to investigate the allegation.

The body submitted the probe report recently where they stated that they did not find any allegation of sexual harassment against the teacher.

The university authorities had also served a show cause notice to her over the false complaint.