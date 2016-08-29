You are here: Home » International

Suicide bomber kills 45 in Yemen

August 29, 2016 2:34 pm·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . Aden / New Age Online

Aden, Yemen mapA suicide bomber killed at least 45 people when he drove a car laden with explosives into a compound run by local militias in Aden on Monday, Medicins Sans Frontieres said, in one of the deadliest attacks in the southern Yemeni port city.
The official said at least 60 other people were brought into a nearby hospital run by the medical charity in Aden’s Mansoura district.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but it resembled previous suicide bombings which Islamic State said it carried out in the city.
A security source said the attack targeted a school compound where conscripts of the Popular Committees, forces allied to the internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, were gathered for breakfast.
The blast rocked the area and sent debris flying, sending residents fleeing, one witness said.
Islamist militants have exploited an 18-month-old civil war between the Houthis and Hadi’s supporters and launched a series of attacks targeting senior officials, religious figures, security forces and compounds of the Saudi-led Arab military coalition which supports Hadi.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. MERS kills Bangladeshi woman The Saudi health ministry on Saturday announced five new deaths from the MERS coronavirus, taking the country's death toll to...
  2. Saudi forces arrest two foreigners at illegal bomb factory Saudi Arabian security forces arrested two foreign citizens in a raid on an illegal explosives factory at a Riyadh home......
  3. Yemen govt rejects talks, launches major offensive Yemen’s exiled government backed out of UN-brokered peace talks as loyalist forces supported by a Saudi-led coalition launched a major...
  4. 33 dead as army, rebels trade fire in Syria At least 33 people were killed in the Damascus region as the army bombarded a rebel-held town and the rebels...
  5. Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei sent Obama secret letter Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has responded to overtures from U.S. President Barack Obama amid nuclear talks by sending...
  6. Netanyahu UN speech ‘blatant manipulation of facts’: PLO The Palestine Liberation Organisation said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu blatantly manipulated the facts when he compared Hamas with the...
  7. HRW now accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza The Human Rights Watch accused Israel of committing war crimes by attacking three UN-run schools in the Gaza Strip in...
  8. Israeli strikes kill top Hamas commanders in Gaza Israeli warplanes killed three top Hamas commanders in southern Gaza on Thursday, inflicting a heavy blow on the movement’s armed...
  9. 10 killed after strike near UN school A United Nations school sheltering displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip was hit Sunday by what a UN official...
  10. Russian failure in Syria would destroy ME: Assad Syrian president Bashar al-Assad said in comments broadcast on Sunday that the success of Russia’s military intervention in his country’s...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement