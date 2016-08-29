You are here: Home » National

Bangladesh moving ahead in line with Bangabandhu’s vision: Kerry

August 29, 2016
New Age Online
John KERRY

US secretary of state John Kerry. – Reuters file photo

US secretary of state John Kerry has observed that Bangladesh is moving ahead in line with the vision of Bangabandhu under prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s strong leadership.
He came up with this observation in the comment book at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 during his visit to it on Monday morning to pay his respect to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Bangabandhu was assassinated along with his family members on the night of August 15, 1975 in the house.
In the comment book of the museum, Kerry wrote, ‘What a tragedy to have such valiant and courageous leadership stories from the people of Bangladesh in such a moment of violence and cowardice. But today, Bangladesh is growing in the vision of Bangabandhu – and under the strong leadership of his daughter. The United States is proud to be a friend and strong supporters of the fulfillment of his vision. We look forward to growing and working together for peace and prosperity. His two daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana were abroad at that time and survived.’
State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Sheikh Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq received Kerry at the museum when he reached there around 11:45am.
The US secretary of state arrived here on Monday morning on a nine-hour visit packed with a series of meetings to discuss bilateral and global issues that both sides expect to take the relations to ‘new heights’.
Foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali received Kerry at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on his arrival at 9:45am from Geneva by a special aircraft.

