No movement with BNP over Rampal issue: oil-gas committee

August 29, 2016 2:11 pm·0 commentsViews: 7
New Age Online
Oil gas committee press conference

The National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports holds a press conference at Mukti Bhaban in the city on Monday following the speech of prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the issue of Rampal power plant. – Sourav Lasker

The National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports on Monday said it had no intention to go for movement along with Bangladesh Nationalist Party over the issue of Rampal power plant.
BNP is the political party that did make anti-state decision in past when it was in power and accomplished anti-state activities, said Anu Muhammad, member secretary of the national committee.
He was speaking at a press conference at Mukti Bhaban in the city following the speech of prime minister Sheikh Hasina who held a press briefing at Ganabhaban on Saturday.
The constitution of the national committee stipulates that no unity can be forged with a person, group, or any political party having previous or current involvement in the process of any event or decision which goes against national interest, Anu Muhammad explained.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday reiterated her government’s firm stand for coal-based power plant at Rampal saying the power plant would not cause any harm to the world heritage famous for home of Royal Bengal Tigers and rich biodiversity.
At a press conference at her Ganabhaban residence, the prime minister ruled out the claim of a certain quarter that the power plant would destroy the mangrove forests.
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on Saturday night refuted the prime minister’s claim.

