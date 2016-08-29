You are here: Home » National

BCL attacks protesters at Jagannath univ again

August 29, 2016 1:51 pm·0 commentsViews: 34
New Age Online
BCL beat JnU student

Activits of Bangladesh Chhatra League once again on Monday attack protesters rallying at Jagannath Univeristy campus demanding construction of residential halls on vacated land of Dhaka Central Jail— Indrajit Ghosh

Jagannath University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling party student wing, for the second time on Monday attacked the agitating students who are rallying to press home their demands for constructing residential halls on the vacated land of Dhaka Central Jail on Nazimuddin Road.
Witnesses said that a group of Chhatra League men led by the university unit Chhatra League president Shoriful Islam swooped on the agitating students on the campus.
The students alleged that at least 15 agitators were injured in Chhatra League attack while the students started bringing out procession from the campus in the morning.

JnU student demonstration

Students of Jagannath University rally on the campus demanding halls of residence — Indrajit Ghosh

They were rushed to nearby private clinic and hospital.
The agitating students that the leaders of Chhatra League were attempting divert their movement to other directions.
Meanwhile, the university authorities on August 21 formed an 11-member body led by business studies dean Moniruzzaman to talk with the agitators.
The authorities on August 11 wrote a letter to the government seeking permanent ownership of the former jail property.
The students have been staging demonstrations since August 1, boycotting classes and examinations and blocking roads in support of their demands.

