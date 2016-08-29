Nahid visits Willes Little Flower School, assures justice to Risha murder

The minister for education, Nurul Islam Nahid, on Monday visited Willes Little Flower School at Kakrail in Dhaka and assured the demonstrating students of justice to the murder of their fellow Suraiya Akter Risha.

Risha, a class-VIII student of the school, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday, four days after she was stabbed by a stalker in front of the school.

The minister said the killer would be traced and would be given exemplary punishment.

Students of Willes Little Flower School started their demonstration on Sunday as the death news of Risha reached the school.

Several hundred students of the school on Monday again went out on demonstration on the school campus carrying placards and posters with various slogans like ‘Justice for Risha’ and ‘We want justice for Risha’.

Risha’s mother Taniya Akter said a youth Obaidul Khan from a tailoring shop on Elephant Road ‘stalked’ her daughter over phone around three months ago.