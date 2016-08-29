SC orders Citycell to pay Tk 477.51 crore due to BTRC in three months

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday ordered Citycell, the country’s oldest mobile phone operator, to pay its Tk 477.51 crore dues to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Council in installments within three months.

A five-member bench, led by the Chief Justice SK Sinha, passed the order after hearing petition filed by Citycell.

The court also ordered that Citycell can continue its operation on some conditions.

The mobile operator has to pay two-third of its outstanding payment within one month and the rest within the following two months, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Citycell also has to pay fees including licence fee on regular basis from September 17 to the BTRC.

If they fail to fulfill the condition, the BTRC will be able to take legal steps against them.

Attorney general Mahbubey Alam, Fazle Noor Taposh and Reza-E-Rakib stood for the state and Rokanuddin Mahmud stood for Citycell.

On August 22, the High Court stayed until September 16 the government’s process to stop Citycell’s operation for its failure to pay the BTRC an outstanding payment of Tk 477.51 crore.

Citycell filed a petition on August 23 to review the HC order.

On August 17, the BTRC chairman sent a notice to Citycell asking it to explain why its licence would not be scrapped for not paying the dues. The mobile phone operator was given a month to respond to the notice.

The BTRC had earlier issued a notification asking the Citycell subscribers to switch to alternative operator by August 16.

Under such circumstances, the High Court asked the government to allow the mobile phone company to continue its activities until the deadline of responding to the BTRC notice.