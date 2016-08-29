Seven policemen injured in Sylhet ‘gunfight’

Seven police personnel including an officer-in-charge were injured in a ‘gunfight’ with suspected criminals along Songrampunji border at Gowainghat in Sylhet early Monday.

Gowainghat police officer-in-charge Delwar Hossain was among the injured.

Police arrested a suspected miscreant leader Stalin Tariang, 32, of Gowainghat, at the spot.

A team of police led by the Gowainghat police officer-in-charge, on secret information that a group of miscreants joined a meeting to commit destructive activities, conducted a drive at Sangrampunji around 3:30am, said Gowainghat police sub-inspector Md Rafiqul Islam.

Sensing the presence of law enforcers, the miscreants opened fire on police prompting them to retaliate that triggered a gunfight, he said.

At one stage of the gunfight, police arrested Stalin who was attempting to flee the scene, he said, adding that his other associates managed to flee.

Police recovered two pistols, one rifle, one slipper gun, 30 rounds of bullets, and six sharp weapons from the spot.