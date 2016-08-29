DMP protests Khaleda’s remarks on anti-extremist raids

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police in a statement on Sunday night protested and condemned the remarks of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia on the ongoing anti-extremist drives in the country.

The DMP, in its statement, described the BNP chairperson’s statement as indecent and motivated.

During her exchanging greetings on the occasion of Janmastami, the BNP chairperson had said extremist issues were brought to light to cover the government’s misdeeds.

She also had alleged that there was no advancement in Gulshan attack probe and everything was unclear to the people.

She, referring to photos of Kalyanpur raid published on different media, said that all those killed there were assumed to be educated youths and had alleged that the Kalyanpur incident was a ‘prepared’ one.

She had questioned whether they were not caught alive if they were ‘true extremists’ and was of the opinion that if they could be arrested alive, ‘true information’ could be extracted from them.

Regarding Gulshan attack, the metropolitan police statement said that two police officers sacrificed their lives and 20 people, mostly foreigners, were brutally killed and all the extremist attackers were killed in the joint forces’ drive and 32 hotages were rescued alive.

It said that police had got many important information about the attackers, their residences, financers and arms providers and identified the masterminds of the attack.

‘All the attackers were self-declared extremists and remained detached from their families for long,’ it said.

‘One of the masterminds, Tamim Chowdhury, was killed during exchange of fires with SWAT in Narayanganj,’ it said.

Regarding Kalyanpur raid, the statement said that nine extremists were killed and one, Rakibul Hassan alias Regan, was arrested alive and the evidences recovered from their den were proofs of their involvement in extremist activities.

Besides, during investigation, it was found that they too remained detached from their families for long.

‘If the incident was ‘prepared’, Rakibul Hasan Regan would not be allowed to be alive,’ it said.

The DMP statement said that the raids in Gulshan, Kalyanpur and Narayanganj were happened in broad daylight and local people witnessed the activities and thanked the police force for their success.

Besides, the print and electronic media in home and abroad covered the incidents and praised police force for their role and success, it said.

The statement said the police as well as the whole nation have become hopeless through ‘such a remark from a responsible person like BNP chairperson’ while police force members had sacrificed their lives while performing their professional duties.

The statement said that questing the 100 percent successful anti-extremist raids by giving false and self-invented information was tantamount to help the extremists’ activities and sheltering them.

It mentioned that the families of killed extremists had denied to take their bodies denouncing their involvement in extremist activities.