Quake of magnitude 7.4 strikes northwest of Ascension Island

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck 975 km (606 miles) northwest of Ascension Island in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, the United States Geological Survey reported.
There was no immediate warning of any tsunami triggered by the quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the USGS said.
There were no reports of any damage or casualties.
