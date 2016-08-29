You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Quake of magnitude 7.4 strikes northwest of Ascension Island

August 29, 2016 10:58 am·0 commentsViews: 7
Reuters . Singapore / New Age Online

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck 975 km (606 miles) northwest of Ascension Island in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, the United States Geological Survey reported.
There was no immediate warning of any tsunami triggered by the quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the USGS said.
There were no reports of any damage or casualties.

