You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

NASA ends year-long Mars simulation on Hawaii

August 29, 2016 8:50 am·0 commentsViews: 2
BBC / New Age Online
NASA Mars simulation

— AFP photo

A team of six people have completed a Mars simulation in Hawaii, where they lived in near isolation for a year.
Since August 29, 2015, the group lived in close quarters in a dome, without fresh air, fresh food or privacy.
Experts estimate that a human mission to the Red Planet could take between one and three years.
The NASA-funded study run by the University of Hawaii is the longest of its kind since a Russian mission that lasted 520 days.
Having survived their year in isolation, the crew members said they were confident a mission to Mars could succeed.

Space Simulation NASA Mars

In this photo provided by the University of Hawaii, six scientists celebrate as they exit from their Mars simulation habitat on slopes of Mauna Loa on the Big Island, Hawaii, Sunday, August 28, 2016. – AP photo

‘I can give you my personal impression which is that a mission to Mars in the close future is realistic,’ Cyprien Verseux, a crew member from France, told journalists. ‘I think the technological and psychological obstacles can be overcome.’
Tristan Bassingthwaighte, a doctor of architecture at the University of Hawaii, praised research done into the human element of space travel.
‘The research going on up here is just super vital when it comes to picking crews, figuring out how people are going to actually work on different kinds of missions, and sort of the human factors element of space travel, colonisation, whatever it is you are actually looking at,’ he said.
The team consisted of a French astro-biologist, a German physicist and four Americans – a pilot, an architect, a journalist and a soil scientist.

NASA Mars simulation

— AFP photo

The experiment dealt with the human element of exploration.
Whilst conducting research, the six had to live with limited resources, wear a space-suit when outside the dome, and work to avoid personal conflicts.
They each had a small sleeping cot and a desk inside their rooms. Provisions included powdered cheese and canned tuna.
Missions to the International Space Station normally only last six months.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Austerity plans under fire in UK polls countdown With just two weeks before a knife-edge election, Britain’s major political parties Thursday faced stinging criticism from analysts over the...
  2. Russian president wants doping investigation Russian president Vladimir Putin has ordered an investigation into claims the country's athletes have been part of a systematic doping...
  3. EU backs Israeli settlement product labels The European Union on Wednesday backed the labelling of products from Israeli settlements, in a move that Israel condemned as...
  4. US campuses hold race protests Students will hold events to highlight racial issues at a handful of US college campuses this week, spurred by the...
  5. Turkey summons Russian envoy over intruding into its airspace Turkey has again summoned the Russian ambassador after a second violation of its airspace by a Russian warplane operating in...
  6. US bombing of IS rebels surged in July The US bombing campaign against Islamic State rebels surged in July as Kurdish fighters pushed into territory held by the...
  7. US Senate okays defence bill The US Senate on Thursday passed a $612-billion defence policy bill, over White House objections, that allows lethal weapons for...
  8. White man arrested in slaying of 9 blacks at South Carolina church A young white man suspected of shooting nine black people dead after spending an hour with them in Bible study...
  9. US experts may travel to Gulf to look at expediting arms sales The United States and its allies in the Gulf will discuss ways to expedite weapons sales during high-level meetings in...
  10. Russia slaps economic sanctions on Turkey over jet downing Moscow on Saturday slapped economic sanctions on Turkey in the latest tit-for-tat move over the downing of a Russian warplane,...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement