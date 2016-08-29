Two ‘JMB men’ killed in Bogra ‘gunfight’

Two suspected members of banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh were killed in a reported gunfight with police in Noylapara area of Sherpur in Bogra early Monday.

One of the deceased was identified as Md Khaled Hassan alias Badar Mama, 30, son of Enamul Huq of Hanifpur at Nachol in Chapainawabganj. He was the southern regional commander of the militant outfit, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that a team of five or six JMB members led by Badar Mama would pass through Sherpur to commit big destructive activities anywhere in the country, police took position at Noylapara, Bogra assistant superintendent of police (B circle) Md Gaziur Rahman told New Age.

Around 3:30am the JMB members approached the area and sensing presence of the law enforcers, they opened fire on the police car, he said.

Police also retaliated with gunshots triggering a gunfight that lasted about 15 minutes. After the gunfight, they found two bullet-wounded people in a roadside bush.

The duo was taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where on-duty physicians declared them dead.

Two police constables also got injured in the incident and they were now undergoing treatment at Bogra Police Lines Hospital, the assistant police super claimed.

Police also recovered one foreign made pistol, four bullets, and grenade making materials from the spot.