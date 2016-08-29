Sales of advance railway tickets for Eid holidays begin

Bangladesh Railway started selling advance tickets on Monday for Eid-ul-Azha holiday makers at Kamalapur railway station in the city.

The railway authorities began selling tickets for September 7 around 8:00am.

Each passenger will be allowed to purchase four tickets but no ticket once sold could be returned.

Railway officials said that the authorities concerned took all out preparations to ensure a smooth distribution of train tickets amid adequate security measures.

BR will distribute train tickets of September 8, 9, 10 and 11 respectively on August 30, 31, and September 1 and 2.

The return tickets of the railways will be available at Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Lalmonirhat rail stations after the Eid-ul-Azha.

Return tickets will be distributed on September 5, 7, 8 and 9 for September 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 respectively.