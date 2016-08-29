You are here: Home » International Asia-Pacific

10 killed in China bus accident

August 29, 2016
Associated Press . Beijing / New Age Online

China mapAuthorities in southern China say 10 people were killed and dozens injured when a bus overturned on a highway.
The government of the Guangxi Autonomous Region said the accident occurred Sunday when the bus flipped over as it was approaching its final stop in the regional capital Nanning.
Another 32 people aboard the 47-seater bus were injured, five of them seriously. The bus driver was among those killed and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Driver fatigue and poor vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents, although a greater emphasis on safety has greatly reduced the death toll on China’s roads.
Bordering on Vietnam, Guangxi is among China’s poorer and less-developed regions.

