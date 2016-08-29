Schoolgirl stabbed by stalker dies

Schoolgirl Surayia Akhter Risha, who was stabbed in the abdomen by a stalker on August 24, succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

Surayia, 15, daughter of Ramjan Ali of Siddikbazar in the capital, was a Class-VIII student of Wills Little Flower School and College. She died at the hospital at about 10:00am, said in-charge of the police outpost at the hospital Bachchu Mia.

As the news of her death spread, students of Wills Little Flower School and College took to the street and blocked Kakrail intersection at about 11:00am protesting at the murder of their fellow and immediate arrest of the killers.

Traffic came to a halt in the area triggering severe traffic gridlock.

The students call off the blockade at noon as the police officer about 12:00am, as police officers assured them that the killer would be brought to justice.

The students, however, continued demonstration inside the school and no class or scheduled examination was held at the school after 10:00am, guardians and agitating students said.

Dhaka Medical College forensic medicine assistant professor AKM Shafiuzzaman, who conducted post mortem examination of the body, told reporters that stabbing with a sharp knife caused Surayia’s death.

After her post mortem examination, when the family was receiving the body, a number of schoolchildren also demonstrated on the hospital premises arrest of the killer and exemplary punishment for him.

Surayia sustained grievous injury as she was stabbed in the abdomen reportedly by a tailoring shop worker of New Market in front of the school at Kakrail in Dhaka on August 24 students rushed her to the hospital.

The assailants stabbed her in the left side of the abdomen and her intestines came out of the body, said police outpost in-charge Bachchu Mia.

The victim’s mother Taniya Akhter alleged that tailoring shop worker Fakhrul Ahmed of New Market used to stalk and disturb her daughter often.

Surayia’s father Ramjan Hossain told New Age that they had buried her daughter at Azimpur graveyard.

He said that he filed a case with Ramna police station against the stalker and his unidentified cohorts under the Women and Children Repression (Prevention) Act on August 25.

Ramna police station officer-in-charge Moshiur Rahman said that none was arrested in the case.

He said that Ramjan’s case was for causing severe injury by stabbing with a sharp weapon in a bid to kill her and police would appeal to the court to consider the case as a murder case as the victim succumbed to her injuries.