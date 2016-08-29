AGITATION FOR DORMS: BCL activists attack JnU students

Ruling Awami League-backed Bangladesh Chhatra League activists on Sunday attacked Jagannath University students on the first day of their two-day fresh strike demanding construction of residential halls.

Witnesses said that Chhatra League activists, led by JnU unit president FM Shoriful Islam and general secretary SM Sirajul Islam, swooped on the agitating students around 10:00am on the campus.

The students alleged that at least 15 agitators were injured in a series of attacks by the BCL men while the students were going to bring out a procession from the campus in the morning, boycotting classes and examinations.

The injured were taken to nearby private clinics and hospitals.

The agitating students alleged that the BCL men were conspiring to detract their movement.

However, JnU unit Chhatra League president FM Shoriful Islam told New Age that Chhatra League did not attack anyone.

‘We will continue our movement until we get any clear answer from the government,’ said Raisul Islam Nayan, one of the organisers of the movement.

When asked about the BCL attack on the agitators, JnU proctor Noor Muhammad told New Age that he would make no comment on the matter.

About allegation that police helped the attackers, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, Lalbagh division deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said that the law enforcers did not detain any of the agitators.

‘We will help the agitators if they move peacefully,’ he said, adding that the agitators did not vandalise any vehicle on the roads.

Meanwhile, the university authorities on August 21 formed an 11-member body, led by business studies dean professor Moniruzzaman, to talk to the agitators.

The authorities on August 11 wrote a letter to the government seeking permanent ownership of the former jail property.

The students have been staging demonstrations since August 1, boycotting classes and examinations and blocking roads in support of their demands.